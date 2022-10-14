Camanche gallops past Tipton 31-13

Saddled up and ready to go, Camanche spurred past Tipton 31-13 on October 14 in Iowa football.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Storm opened a slim 12-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Camanche roared to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Monticello on September 30 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.