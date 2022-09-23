Camanche earns stressful win over Anamosa 25-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Camanche's direction just enough to squeeze past Anamosa 25-21 during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Camanche and Anamosa faced off on September 24, 2021 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 9 , Anamosa squared off with Cascade in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.