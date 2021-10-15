Burlington delivers heart-wrenching defeat to North Liberty Liberty 20-18

Burlington topped North Liberty 20-18 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The start wasn't the problem for North Liberty Liberty, who began with a 7-0 edge over Burlington through the end of the first quarter.
The Grayhounds fought to a 20-12 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.
Burlington darted over North Liberty when the fourth quarter began 20-18.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 1, North Liberty faced off against Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant and Burlington took on Eldridge North Scott on October 1 at Burlington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.