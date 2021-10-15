Burlington delivers heart-wrenching defeat to North Liberty Liberty 20-18

Burlington topped North Liberty 20-18 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The start wasn't the problem for North Liberty Liberty, who began with a 7-0 edge over Burlington through the end of the first quarter.

The Grayhounds fought to a 20-12 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.

Burlington darted over North Liberty when the fourth quarter began 20-18.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

