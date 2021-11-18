Britt West Hancock topples Grundy Center 19-14

Mighty close, mighty fine, Britt West Hancock wore a victory shine after clipping Grundy Center 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, the Eagles and the Spartans fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense darted to a 13-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Britt West Hancock had enough offense to deny Grundy Center in the end.

