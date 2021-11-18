Britt West Hancock topples Grundy Center 19-14

Mighty close, mighty fine, Britt West Hancock wore a victory shine after clipping Grundy Center 19-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, the Eagles and the Spartans fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense darted to a 13-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
The Eagles' control showed as they carried a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Britt West Hancock had enough offense to deny Grundy Center in the end.
In recent action on November 5, Britt West Hancock faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Grundy Center took on Traer North Tama on November 5 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.