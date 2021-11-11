Britt West Hancock tames Winthrop East Buchanan's offense 37-0

No need for worry, Britt West Hancock's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 37-0 shutout of Winthrop East Buchanan in Iowa high school football action on November 11.
In recent action on October 29, Britt West Hancock faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Lisbon on October 29 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 37-0 lead over the Buccaneers.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
