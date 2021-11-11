Britt West Hancock tames Winthrop East Buchanan's offense 37-0

No need for worry, Britt West Hancock's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 37-0 shutout of Winthrop East Buchanan in Iowa high school football action on November 11.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 37-0 lead over the Buccaneers.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

