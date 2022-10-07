Britt West Hancock stonewalls Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 32-0

No worries, Britt West Hancock's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 32-0 shutout of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Britt West Hancock moved in front of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.
Britt West Hancock struck to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 35-0 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Britt West Hancock faced off against Armstrong North Union and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Traer North Tama on September 23 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.
