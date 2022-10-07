Britt West Hancock stonewalls Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 32-0

No worries, Britt West Hancock's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 32-0 shutout of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Britt West Hancock moved in front of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

Britt West Hancock struck to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

