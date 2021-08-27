Britt West Hancock smashes through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7

Britt West Hancock showered the scoreboard with points to drown Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 22-7 at first quarter.
The Eagles' offense jumped to a 22-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Eagles an 8-7 lead over the Cardinals.
