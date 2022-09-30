Britt West Hancock severs Hartley H-M-s' hopes 31-18

Saddled up and ready to go, Britt West Hancock spurred past Hartley H-M-S 31-18 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Eagles registered a 12-6 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Britt West Hancock roared to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Hartley H-M-S faced off on November 5, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.
