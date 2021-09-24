Britt West Hancock rides to cruise control win over Armstrong North Union 42-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Britt West Hancock turned out the lights on Armstrong North Union 42-7 on September 24 in Iowa football.
In recent action on September 10, Armstrong North Union faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Britt West Hancock took on Lake Mills on September 10 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 29-0 margin over Armstrong North Union after the first quarter.
The Eagles opened an enormous 42-0 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
