Britt West Hancock records thin win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9

A sigh of relief filled the air in Britt West Hancock's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa football game.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Eagles registered an 8-3 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Britt West Hancock moved to a 16-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Britt West Hancock faced off against Greene North Butler and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Conrad BCLUW on October 14 at Conrad BCLUW High School.
