Britt West Hancock records thin win against Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-9

A sigh of relief filled the air in Britt West Hancock's locker room after a trying 16-9 test with Fairbank Wapsie Valley during this Iowa football game.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Eagles registered an 8-3 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Britt West Hancock moved to a 16-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

