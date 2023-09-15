Britt West Hancock scored early and often in a 49-7 win over Armstrong North Union in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Britt West Hancock moved in front of Armstrong North Union 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 43-7 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Britt West Hancock steamrolled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union played in a 60-27 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Britt West Hancock squared off with Belmond-Klemme in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.