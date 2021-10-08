Britt West Hancock pushes the mute button on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Britt West Hancock squeeze Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 35-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

The Eagles opened an enormous 22-0 gap over the Saints at the intermission.

The Eagles thundered ahead of the Saints 35-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

