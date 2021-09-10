 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock pushes the mute button on Lake Mills 54-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Britt West Hancock stuffed Lake Mills 54-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Britt West Hancock faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Lake Mills took on Forest City on August 28 at Lake Mills High School. For a full recap, click here.

Britt West Hancock's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.

Britt West Hancock's dominance showed as it carried a 54-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' offense stormed to a 47-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 20-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

