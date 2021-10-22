Britt West Hancock makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Alta-Aurelia 43-7

Britt West Hancock took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Alta-Aurelia 43-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 22.
The Eagles stormed in front of the Warriors 30-0 to begin the second quarter.
Britt West Hancock's offense roared to a 37-0 lead over Alta-Aurelia at halftime.
The Eagles' might showed as they carried a 43-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
