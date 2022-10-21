Britt West Hancock hammers Nashua-Plainfield 44-16

Britt West Hancock raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-16 win over Nashua-Plainfield for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Britt West Hancock moved in front of Nashua-Plainfield 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 28-8 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Britt West Hancock thundered to a 44-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies' spirited final-quarter performance.

