 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Britt West Hancock hammers Nashua-Plainfield 44-16

  • 0

Britt West Hancock raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-16 win over Nashua-Plainfield for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.

Britt West Hancock moved in front of Nashua-Plainfield 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 28-8 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Britt West Hancock thundered to a 44-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on October 7, Britt West Hancock faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield took on Ackley AGWSR on October 7 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News