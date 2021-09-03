Britt West Hancock explodes on Mason City Newman Catholic 32-6

Britt West Hancock painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Mason City Newman Catholic's defense for a 32-6 win on September 3 in Iowa football.

Britt West Hancock roared in front of Mason City Newman Catholic 30-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-0 halftime score.

The Eagles moved in front of the Knights 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

