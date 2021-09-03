 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Britt West Hancock explodes on Mason City Newman Catholic 32-6
0 comments

Britt West Hancock explodes on Mason City Newman Catholic 32-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Britt West Hancock painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Mason City Newman Catholic's defense for a 32-6 win on September 3 in Iowa football.

Britt West Hancock roared in front of Mason City Newman Catholic 30-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-0 halftime score.

The Eagles moved in front of the Knights 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News