Britt West Hancock engulfs Paullina South O'Brien in flames 31-7

Britt West Hancock handled Paullina South O'Brien 31-7 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on October 29.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Britt West Hancock's offense struck to a 22-0 lead over Paullina South O'Brien at the intermission.
The Eagles' reign showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
