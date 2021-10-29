 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock engulfs Paullina South O'Brien in flames 31-7

Britt West Hancock handled Paullina South O'Brien 31-7 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Britt West Hancock's offense struck to a 22-0 lead over Paullina South O'Brien at the intermission.

The Eagles' reign showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Greene North Butler in a football game . For more, click here.

