Britt West Hancock engulfs Armstrong North Union in point barrage 60-27

Britt West Hancock put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Armstrong North Union for a 60-27 victory on September 23 in Iowa football.
Britt West Hancock drew first blood by forging a 22-7 margin over Armstrong North Union after the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 46-21 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Armstrong North Union responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 46-27.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union faced off on September 24, 2021 at Armstrong North Union High School. Click here for a recap
