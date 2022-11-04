Britt West Hancock comes to play in easy win over Troy Mills North Linn 52-21

Britt West Hancock played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Troy Mills North Linn during a 52-21 beating in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.
Britt West Hancock opened with an 8-0 advantage over Troy Mills North Linn through the first quarter.
The Eagles opened a modest 20-7 gap over the Lynx at the intermission.
Britt West Hancock pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lynx rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.
In recent action on October 21, Britt West Hancock faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Troy Mills North Linn took on Wapello on October 21 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.