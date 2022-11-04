Britt West Hancock comes to play in easy win over Troy Mills North Linn 52-21

Britt West Hancock played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Troy Mills North Linn during a 52-21 beating in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.

Britt West Hancock opened with an 8-0 advantage over Troy Mills North Linn through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a modest 20-7 gap over the Lynx at the intermission.

Britt West Hancock pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lynx rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

