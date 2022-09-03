Britt West Hancock blazes early victory trail over Mason City Newman Catholic 42-7

Too much too quick, Britt West Hancock opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Mason City Newman Catholic 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Mason City Newman Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.