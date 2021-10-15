 Skip to main content
Britt West Hancock blanks Greene North Butler in shutout performance 36-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Britt West Hancock squeeze Greene North Butler 36-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Britt West Hancock faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For more, click here.

The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Bearcats after the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense darted to a 12-0 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.

The Eagles' determination showed as they carried a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

