A vice-like defensive effort helped Britt West Hancock squeeze Greene North Butler 36-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football action on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Britt West Hancock faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Greene North Butler took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For more, click here.
The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Bearcats after the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense darted to a 12-0 lead over the Bearcats at halftime.
The Eagles' determination showed as they carried a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.