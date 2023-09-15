Algona Bishop Garrigan overpowers Northwood-Kensett in thorough fashion

Algona Bishop Garrigan scored early and often to roll over Northwood-Kensett 59-22 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Northwood-Kensett faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School.

Belle Plaine overwhelms Brooklyn B-G-M

Belle Plaine raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-35 win over Brooklyn B-G-M for an Iowa high school football victory at Brooklyn B-G-M High on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf squeezes past Marion Linn-Mar

Bettendorf finally found a way to top Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 for an Iowa high school football victory at Marion Linn-Mar High on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breaks out early to defeat Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front early and tripped Cedar Rapids Prairie for a 28-23 win during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-3 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game.

Britt West Hancock races in front to defeat Armstrong North Union

Britt West Hancock scored early and often in a 49-7 win over Armstrong North Union in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Britt West Hancock moved in front of Armstrong North Union 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 43-7 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Britt West Hancock steamrolled to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Armstrong North Union played in a 60-27 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Britt West Hancock squared off with Belmond-Klemme in a football game.

Buffalo Center North Iowa dominates Rockford in convincing showing

Buffalo Center North Iowa dismissed Rockford by a 57-20 count in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Rockford squared off with Harris-Lake Park in a football game.

Calmar South Winn exhales after close call with Mason City Newman Catholic

Calmar South Winn finally found a way to top Mason City Newman Catholic 27-20 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Recently on Sept. 1, Calmar South Winn squared off with Greene North Butler in a football game.

Cedar Falls earns solid win over North Liberty Liberty

Cedar Falls pushed past North Liberty for a 35-19 win for an Iowa high school football victory at Cedar Falls High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cedar Falls faced off against Johnston and North Liberty took on Iowa City on Sept. 1 at North Liberty High School.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson dominates Des Moines East

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-12 win against Des Moines East at Des Moines East High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Recently on Aug. 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy scores early, pulls away from Cedar Rapids CR Washington

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-7 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 38-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 45-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 27-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Charles City survives for narrow win over Mason City

Charles City posted a narrow 19-14 win over Mason City on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The start wasn't the problem for Mason City, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Charles City through the end of the first quarter.

The RiverHawks darted a modest margin over the Comets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Charles City broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-14 lead over Mason City.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason City and Charles City squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tacks win on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows dismissed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 41-6 count for an Iowa high school football victory at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High on Sept. 15.

Clarksville takes down Tripoli

Clarksville earned a convincing 68-14 win over Tripoli in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Tripoli and Clarksville played in a 58-42 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Tripoli squared off with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a football game.

Clear Lake holds off Waverly-Sr

Clear Lake topped Waverly-Sr 28-25 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory at Clear Lake High on Sept. 15.

Waverly-Sr started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Waverly-Sr tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-18 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-25.

Recently on Sept. 1, Clear Lake squared off with New Hampton in a football game.

Columbus Junction Columbus races in front to defeat Packwood Pekin

Columbus Junction Columbus broke to an early lead and topped Packwood Pekin 56-24 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The last time Columbus Junction Columbus and Packwood Pekin played in a 53-28 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Cresco Crestwood prevails over Oelwein

Cresco Crestwood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-15 win over Oelwein during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Independence and Oelwein took on Jesup on Sept. 1 at Jesup High School.

Danville darts by Letts Louisa-Muscatine

Danville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Letts Louisa-Muscatine 49-6 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Lisbon.

Davenport Assumption dominates Dubuque Wahlert in convincing showing

Davenport Assumption unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dubuque Wahlert 30-6 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Knights opened a tight 16-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

Davenport West prevails over Davenport Central

Davenport West recorded a big victory over Davenport Central 36-3 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

Denver routs Manly Central Springs

Denver earned a convincing 42-6 win over Manly Central Springs on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Denver a 7-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.

The Cyclones opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Denver jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Denver and Manly Central Springs played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Denver faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

Dike-New Hartford claims victory against Sumner-Fred

Dike-New Hartford eventually beat Sumner-Fred 24-14 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Dike-New Hartford a 14-8 lead over Sumner-Fred.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Edgewood Ed-Co rally stops Wyoming Midland

Edgewood Ed-Co fought back from a slow start and rolled to 50-22 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Wyoming Midland started on steady ground by forging a 16-0 lead over Edgewood Ed-Co at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense darted in front for a 22-16 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 28-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Wyoming Midland squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wyoming Midland squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a football game.

Eldora South Hardin escapes Alburnett in thin win

Eldora South Hardin topped Alburnett 28-21 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Epworth Western Dubuque pockets slim win over Eldridge North Scott

Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 38-15 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley allows no points against Greene North Butler

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense throttled Greene North Butler, resulting in a 19-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over Greene North Butler through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley thundered to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Waterloo East comes up short in matchup with Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge eventually beat Waterloo East 45-27 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 16-5 lead over Waterloo East.

The Dodgers registered a 38-14 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Dodgers 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Fort Dodge and Waterloo East squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Waterloo East.

Gilbertville Don Bosco crushes Lansing Kee High

Gilbertville Don Bosco left no doubt on Friday, controlling Lansing Kee High from start to finish for a 68-34 victory for an Iowa high school football victory at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Central Elkader.

Grundy Center shuts out Le Grand East Marshall

Grundy Center's defense throttled Le Grand East Marshall, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 28-0 lead over Le Grand East Marshall.

The Spartans' offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Grundy Center faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL holds off Nevada

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finally found a way to top Nevada 24-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 10-7 gap over the Cubs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Nevada High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a football game.

Resolve: Independence comes from behind to topple Decorah

Independence rallied from behind to knock off Decorah for a 21-7 verdict in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Decorah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Independence as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 7-7 as the third quarter started.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Independence and Decorah were both scoreless.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Independence squared off with Cresco Crestwood in a football game.

Iowa City claims victory against Iowa City West

Iowa City notched a win against Iowa City West 23-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Iowa City opened with a 3-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

Iowa City thundered to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans' 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City and Iowa City West squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Iowa City West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Iowa City faced off against North Liberty Liberty.

Iowa City Regina dominates Durant

Iowa City Regina handled Durant 49-12 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 29-0 lead over Durant.

The Regals' offense thundered in front for a 43-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Durant drew within 43-6 in the third quarter.

The Regals and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie.

Iowa Falls-Alden earns stressful win over La Porte City Union

Iowa Falls-Alden posted a narrow 28-20 win over La Porte City Union for an Iowa high school football victory at Iowa Falls-Alden High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, La Porte City Union faced off against Mt Vernon.

Janesville allows no points against Tama Meskwaki Settlement

A suffocating defense helped Janesville handle Tama Meskwaki Settlement 79-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lisbon delivers statement win over Riverside Highland

Lisbon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-6 win over Riverside Highland on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Lisbon and Riverside Highland squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside Highland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Lisbon squared off with Letts Louisa-Muscatine in a football game.

Manly Central Springs bests Denver

Manly Central Springs earned a convincing 42-6 win over Denver during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The last time Denver and Manly Central Springs played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Denver squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game.

Marion overwhelms Maquoketa

Marion earned a convincing 34-7 win over Maquoketa on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Marion faced off against Van Horne Benton.

Monona MFL MarMac allows no points against Aplington-Parkersburg

Defense dominated as Monona MFL MarMac pitched a 42-0 shutout of Aplington-Parkersburg during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Monona MFL MarMac a 14-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Bulldogs opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Monona MFL MarMac steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Grundy Center in a football game.

Monroe PCM scores early, pulls away from Jesup

Monroe PCM scored early and often in a 50-7 win over Jesup on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Monroe PCM thundered in front of Jesup 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 36-7 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Jesup faced off against Oelwein.

Monticello pushes over Anamosa

Monticello eventually beat Anamosa 38-20 for an Iowa high school football victory at Anamosa High on Sept. 15.

Monticello opened with a 13-0 advantage over Anamosa through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Monticello and Anamosa were both scoreless.

The Panthers held on with a 25-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Monticello and Anamosa faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Anamosa High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Monticello squared off with Dyersville Beckman Catholic in a football game.

Muscatine sets early tone to dominate Dubuque Hempstead

Muscatine scored early and often in a 41-21 win over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the second quarter by making it 27-14.

Muscatine steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central and Dubuque Hempstead took on Waterloo West on Sept. 1 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

Nashua-Plainfield scores early, pulls away from Ackley AGWSR

Nashua-Plainfield scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Ackley AGWSR at Ackley Agwsr High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Nashua-Plainfield a 16-0 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

The Huskies opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Huskies held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Ackley AGWSR squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ackley AGWSR High School.

Osage dominates New Hampton

Osage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-7 win over New Hampton in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Green Devils registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Chickasaws.

Osage roared to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chickasaws enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Osage and New Hampton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Osage High School.

Pella denies Cedar Rapids Xavier's challenge

Pella handed Cedar Rapids Xavier a tough 31-21 loss on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Pella played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Williamsburg in a football game.

Preston Easton Valley rides to cruise-control win over Calamus-Wheatland

Preston Easton Valley's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Calamus-Wheatland 74-47 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck defense stifles Dunkerton

Defense dominated as Gladbrook-Reinbeck pitched a 56-0 shutout of Dunkerton in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Dunkerton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dunkerton High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Tripoli in a football game.

Riceville shuts out Maynard West Central

A suffocating defense helped Riceville handle Maynard West Central 36-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Riceville jumped in front of Maynard West Central 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 30-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Riceville thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Maynard West Central and Riceville faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Maynard West Central squared off with Waterloo Christian in a football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar overwhelms Belmond-Klemme

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-6 win over Belmond-Klemme in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Belmond-Klemme squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game.

Solon pushes over Mt. Vernon

Solon grabbed a 37-20 victory at the expense of Mt. Vernon at Mt. Vernon High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Solon darted in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Solon jumped to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Solon faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Spirit Lake rides to cruise-control win over Forest City

Spirit Lake's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Forest City 63-6 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Spirit Lake a 14-6 lead over Forest City.

Spirit Lake opened a mammoth 35-6 gap over Forest City at halftime.

Spirit Lake pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Spirit Lake got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

The last time Spirit Lake and Forest City played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Forest City faced off against Algona.

State Center West Marshall defeats Vinton-Shellsburg

State Center West Marshall left no doubt on Friday, controlling Vinton-Shellsburg from start to finish for a 52-21 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

South Tama County crushes Center Point CPU

South Tama County earned a convincing 64-18 win over Center Point CPU for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Center Point CPU and South Tama County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at South Tama County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Tama County faced off against Charles City.

Tipton claims victory against West Liberty

Tipton notched a win against West Liberty 21-11 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Tipton jumped in front of West Liberty 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, West Liberty faced off against Wilton.

Traer North Tama tops Conrad BCLUW

Traer North Tama rolled past Conrad BCLUW for a comfortable 36-6 victory in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

The last time Conrad BCLUW and Traer North Tama played in a 26-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Van Horne Benton collects victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

Van Horne Benton notched a win against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 42-27 for an Iowa high school football victory at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on Sept. 15.

Van Horne Benton breathed fire in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana fought to within 35-12.

The Bobcats enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Clippers' 15-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on Sept. 1 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Waterloo Columbus tacks win on Hudson

Waterloo Columbus earned a convincing 42-18 win over Hudson for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Waterloo Columbus opened with a 21-6 advantage over Hudson through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Sailors and the Pirates were both scoreless.

Waterloo Columbus steamrolled to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sailors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hudson squared off with Cascade in a football game.

Waterloo West thwarts Davenport North's quest

Waterloo West knocked off Davenport North 19-3 at Waterloo West High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Waterloo West opened with a 7-3 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Waterloo West roared to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Wayland WACO takes down Victor H-L-V

Wayland WACO controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-12 win against Victor H-L-V in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wayland WACO squared off with Marengo Iowa Valley in a football game.

West Branch shuts out Cascade

Defense dominated as West Branch pitched a 38-0 shutout of Cascade for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

West Branch darted in front of Cascade 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Cougars' expense.

West Branch thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Wilton bests Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Wilton earned a convincing 47-7 win over Dyersville Beckman Catholic in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

