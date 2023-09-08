Alburnett prevails over Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Alburnett unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Alburnett thundered in front of Dyersville Beckman Catholic 33-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Anamosa earns solid win over Vinton-Shellsburg

Anamosa knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 21-7 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Anamosa faced off against Maquoketa and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Van Horne Benton on Aug. 25 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Ankeny Centennial tacks win on Cedar Falls

It was a tough night for Cedar Falls which was overmatched by Ankeny Centennial in this 42-13 verdict.

Ankeny Centennial opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Ankeny Centennial roared to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Jaguars 6-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Ankeny Centennial faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Armstrong North Union defense stifles Belmond-Klemme

Defense dominated as Armstrong North Union pitched a 46-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Greene North Butler.

Belle Plaine escapes close call with Moravia

Belle Plaine topped Moravia 53-46 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley claims victory against North Liberty Liberty

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley notched a win against North Liberty 56-39 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West.

Bondurant-Farrar takes down Waverly-Sr

Bondurant-Farrar raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-7 win over Waverly-Sr on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Bondurant-Farrar squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's speedy start jolts Des Moines North

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson left no doubt in recording a 41-8 win over Des Moines North on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Recently on Aug. 31, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy allows no points against Marion Linn-Mar

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy handle Marion Linn-Mar 34-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened with a 6-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Cedar Rapids Xavier claims tight victory against Epworth Western Dubuque

Cedar Rapids Xavier finally found a way to top Epworth Western Dubuque 22-20 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Waverly-Sr in a football game.

Central City tops Edgewood Ed-Co

Central City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edgewood Ed-Co 42-20 Friday during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

The Wildcats registered a 20-14 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-6 edge.

Last season, Central City and Edgewood Ed-Co squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Central City High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Central City squared off with Winfield-Mt Union in a football game.

Clarksville prevails over Janesville

Clarksville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Janesville 36-15 Friday during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Clarksville and Janesville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Janesville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Clarksville faced off against Dunkerton and Janesville took on Northwood-Kensett on Aug. 25 at Janesville High School.

Clear Lake tops Iowa Falls-Alden

Clear Lake handled Iowa Falls-Alden 63-6 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Iowa Falls-Alden 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 49-6 advantage at halftime over the Cadets.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden were both scoreless.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Davenport North narrowly defeats Marshalltown

Davenport North notched a win against Marshalltown 35-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Davenport North moved in front of Marshalltown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.

Denver bests West Union NFV

Denver dominated West Union NFV 35-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the TigerHawks at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Union NFV faced off against Independence and Denver took on New Hampton on Aug. 25 at New Hampton High School.

Donnellson Central Lee survives for narrow win over Durant

Donnellson Central Lee finally found a way to top Durant 17-10 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Durant squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

Dunkerton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Garwin GMG

Dunkerton left no doubt in recording a 66-32 win over Garwin GMG for an Iowa high school football victory at Gmg, Garwin on Sept. 8.

Last season, Dunkerton and Garwin GMG faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dunkerton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Garwin GMG faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Dunkerton took on Clarksville on Aug. 31 at Dunkerton High School.

Davenport Assumption comes up short in matchup with Eldridge North Scott

Eldridge North Scott eventually beat Davenport Assumption 42-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

The Fairbank Wapsie Valley defense stifles Calmar South Winn

Defense dominated as Fairbank Wapsie Valley pitched a 27-0 shutout of Calmar South Winn in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over Calmar South Winn.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Calmar South Winn played in a 48-24 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Jesup.

Forest City routs Eagle Grove

Forest City controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Eagle Grove in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Forest City squared off with Clear Lake in a football game.

An early bolt powers Garner-Hayfield-Ventura past Manly Central Springs

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 34-30 victory over upstart Manly Central Springs on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manly Central Springs through the first quarter.

The Panthers moved a slim margin over the Cardinals as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Manly Central Springs had a 22-20 edge on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cardinals pulled off a stirring 14-8 fourth quarter to trip the Panthers.

Recently on Aug. 25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared off with Britt West Hancock in a football game.

Gilbert secures a win over Mason City

Gilbert knocked off Mason City 27-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Tigers registered a 14-8 advantage at intermission over the RiverHawks.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mason City squared off with Marshalltown in a football game.

Greene North Butler shuts out Sheffield West Fork

Greene North Butler's defense throttled Sheffield West Fork, resulting in a 25-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-0 edge.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School.

Grundy Center overwhelms Pella Christian

Grundy Center handled Pella Christian 38-6 in an impressive showing on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a huge 24-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Grundy Center stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Grundy Center faced off against Dike-New Hartford.

Iowa City rallies to rock Ames

Iowa City seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 49-28 over Ames for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Iowa City and Ames squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Iowa City High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Iowa City faced off against Joliet Catholic.

Iowa City Regina delivers statement win over Mediapolis

Iowa City Regina rolled past Mediapolis for a comfortable 45-7 victory during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Iowa City Regina charged in front of Mediapolis 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals fought to a 31-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 45-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina played in a 17-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Iowa City Regina squared off with West Liberty in a football game.

Keosauqua Van Buren claims tight victory against Riverside Highland

Keosauqua Van Buren finally found a way to top Riverside Highland 28-22 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Riverside Highland squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a football game.

Lisbon earns stressful win over Columbus Junction Columbus

Lisbon finally found a way to top Columbus Junction Columbus 34-28 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Columbus Junction Columbus and Lisbon squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lisbon faced off against Durant.

Lone Tree earns solid win over Wyoming Midland

Lone Tree eventually beat Wyoming Midland 49-30 at Lone Tree High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wyoming Midland faced off against North English English Valleys.

Manchester West Delaware overpowers La Porte City Union in thorough fashion

Manchester West Delaware dominated La Porte City Union 42-12 at La Porte City Union High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Manchester West Delaware opened with a 13-0 advantage over La Porte City Union through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Manchester West Delaware jumped to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, La Porte City Union squared off with Aplington-Parkersburg in a football game.

Marengo Iowa Valley dominates New London

Marengo Iowa Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling New London from start to finish for a 68-22 victory on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Marion thwarts Center Point CPU's quest

Marion notched a win against Center Point CPU 34-19 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Marion a 7-6 lead over Center Point CPU.

The Wolves opened a giant 28-6 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Monticello defense stifles Cascade

Monticello's defense throttled Cascade, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Monticello charged in front of Cascade 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monticello faced off against Mt Vernon.

Van Horne Benton comes up short in matchup with Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon collected a solid win over Van Horne Benton in a 19-7 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Vernon and Van Horne Benton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Mustangs fought to a 19-7 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Mt Vernon and Van Horne Benton played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon faced off against Monticello and Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on Aug. 25 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Nashua-Plainfield dominates Conrad BCLUW

It was a tough night for Conrad BCLUW which was overmatched by Nashua-Plainfield in this 46-6 verdict.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Conrad BCLUW squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

Osage earns stressful win over Dike-New Hartford

Osage finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 15-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Osage through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Dike-New Hartford had a 14-8 edge on Osage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Devils pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wolverines.

Aplington-Parkersburg pockets slim win over Eldora South Hardin

Aplington-Parkersburg posted a narrow 35-26 win over Eldora South Hardin during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Eldora South Hardin started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers jumped a slim margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Aplington-Parkersburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over Eldora South Hardin.

The Falcons held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with La Porte City Union in a football game.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rides to cruise-control win over Cedar Rapids Prairie

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolled past Cedar Rapids Prairie for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams chalked up this decision in spite of the Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 41-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck allows no points against Tama Meskwaki Settlement

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's defense throttled Tama Meskwaki Settlement, resulting in a 90-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 31, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Tripoli in a football game.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar slips past Britt West Hancock

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar finally found a way to top Britt West Hancock 24-15 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Britt West Hancock showed some mettle by fighting back to a 10-7 count in the third quarter.

The Saints held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 32-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Solon dominates Central DeWitt in convincing showing

Solon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Central DeWitt from start to finish for a 41-6 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Solon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.

Solon charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Solon faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Springville claims victory against Preston Easton Valley

Springville collected a solid win over Preston Easton Valley in a 51-40 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory at Preston Easton Valley High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Springville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Preston Easton Valley High.

Sumner-Fred crushes Oelwein

Sumner-Fred controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-6 win against Oelwein on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Oelwein faced off against Charles City and Sumner-Fred took on Winthrop East Buchanan on Aug. 25 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School.

Tipton defeats Mt. Pleasant

Tipton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-7 win over Mt. Pleasant in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Tigers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Ackley AGWSR comes up short in matchup with Traer North Tama

Traer North Tama handed Ackley AGWSR a tough 34-18 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Traer North Tama and Ackley AGWSR fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Traer North Tama roared to a 34-18 bulge over Ackley AGWSR as the fourth quarter began.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Traer North Tama squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Ackley AGWSR High School.

Tripoli slips past Central Elkader

Tripoli finally found a way to top Central Elkader 32-24 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 20-12 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 31, Tripoli squared off with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a football game.

Troy Mills North Linn shuts out Arlington Starmont

A suffocating defense helped Troy Mills North Linn handle Arlington Starmont 27-0 for an Iowa high school football victory at Troy Mills North Linn High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Arlington Starmont faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Alburnett in a football game.

Wapello exhales after close call with Letts Louisa-Muscatine

Wapello topped Letts Louisa-Muscatine 16-14 in a tough tilt at Letts Louisa-Muscatine on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Recently on Aug. 25, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with Tipton in a football game.

Waterloo East records thin win against Charles City

Waterloo East topped Charles City 39-36 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Charles City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Waterloo East as the first quarter ended.

The Comets climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-7 lead at intermission.

Charles City moved ahead by earning a 36-22 advantage over Waterloo East at the end of the third quarter.

The Comets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

Waterloo West escapes Davenport Central in thin win

Waterloo West topped Davenport Central 28-23 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Tough to find an edge early, Waterloo West and Davenport Central fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wahawks fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

The Wahawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Blue Devils 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Waterloo West took on Waterloo East on Aug. 25 at Waterloo West High School.

Waukon squeezes past Independence

Waukon topped Independence 28-19 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Independence squared off with West Union NFV in a football game.

West Branch escapes close call with Waterloo Columbus

West Branch posted a narrow 30-23 win over Waterloo Columbus in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

West Branch jumped in front of Waterloo Columbus 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Sailors had a 23-17 edge on the Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with West Branch and Waterloo Columbus locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Branch and Waterloo Columbus faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at West Branch High School.

Calamus-Wheatland carves slim margin over Victor H-L-V

Calamus-Wheatland topped Victor H-L-V 30-24 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Williamsburg overwhelms Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

Williamsburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana from start to finish for a 49-20 victory in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Williamsburg moved in front of Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a huge 28-7 gap over the Clippers at halftime.

Williamsburg pulled to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Wilton outlasts Camanche

Wilton collected a solid win over Camanche in a 26-6 verdict on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Wilton stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Wilton squared off with Wellman Mid-Prairie in a football game.

