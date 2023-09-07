Davenport West records thin win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington
Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved ahead of Davenport West 20-16 to start the final quarter.
The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Dubuque Hempstead on Aug. 25 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
Gilbertville Don Bosco rides to cruise-control win over Riceville
Gilbertville Don Bosco controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-6 win against Riceville in Iowa high school football on Sept. 7.
Gilbertville Don Bosco moved in front of Riceville 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Gilbertville Don Bosco moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Riceville took on Rockford on Aug. 25 at Riceville High School.
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley tacks win on Maynard West Central
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Maynard West Central from start to finish for a 50-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.
The last time Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Maynard West Central played in a 73-32 game on Oct. 14, 2022.
Lansing Kee High shuts out Waterloo Christian
A suffocating defense helped Lansing Kee High handle Waterloo Christian 67-0 on Sept. 7 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Lansing Kee High faced off against Tripoli.
