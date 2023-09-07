Davenport West records thin win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington

Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved ahead of Davenport West 20-16 to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Warriors 12-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Gilbertville Don Bosco rides to cruise-control win over Riceville

Gilbertville Don Bosco controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-6 win against Riceville in Iowa high school football on Sept. 7.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved in front of Riceville 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley tacks win on Maynard West Central

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Maynard West Central from start to finish for a 50-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

The last time Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Maynard West Central played in a 73-32 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Lansing Kee High shuts out Waterloo Christian

A suffocating defense helped Lansing Kee High handle Waterloo Christian 67-0 on Sept. 7 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lansing Kee High faced off against Tripoli.

