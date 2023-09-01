Conrad BCLUW takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Ackley AGWSR

Conrad BCLUW dented the scoreboard first, but Ackley AGWSR responded to earn a 26-15 decision at Conrad Bcluw High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Conrad BCLUW, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars' offense darted in front for a 20-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW were both scoreless.

The Comets rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars prevailed.

Last season, Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

Algona delivers statement win over Forest City

Algona raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-16 win over Forest City on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

Algona jumped in front of Forest City 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-10 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Algona roared to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians outpointed the Bulldogs 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Bettendorf shuts out Davenport West

A suffocating defense helped Bettendorf handle Davenport West 48-0 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf stormed in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

Bettendorf breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives multiple overtimes to defeat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy

It took extra time, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley finally beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 36-35 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first overtime period.

The Spartans held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Britt West Hancock shuts out Belmond-Klemme

A suffocating defense helped Britt West Hancock handle Belmond-Klemme 60-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Cedar Falls claims victory against Johnston

Cedar Falls grabbed a 35-21 victory at the expense of Johnston in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Cedar Falls jumped in front of Johnston 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Cedar Falls jumped to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Charles City claims tight victory against South Tama County

Charles City topped South Tama County 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Comets held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Charles City and South Tama County squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Clear Lake allows no points against New Hampton

A suffocating defense helped Clear Lake handle New Hampton 48-0 at Clear Lake High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Clear Lake moved in front of New Hampton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Chickasaws' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Clear Lake and New Hampton played in a 35-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Resolve: Davenport Assumption comes from behind to topple Davenport North

Davenport Assumption rallied from behind to knock off Davenport North for a 48-21 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Denver prevails over Fairbank Wapsie Valley

Denver rolled past Fairbank Wapsie Valley for a comfortable 39-18 victory in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Denver opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Denver steamrolled to a 33-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Dike-New Hartford pockets slim win over West Branch

Dike-New Hartford finally found a way to top West Branch 9-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Wolverines' offense moved in front for a 9-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Bears outpointed the Wolverines 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Dubuque Hempstead earns narrow win over Waterloo West

Dubuque Hempstead topped Waterloo West 35-28 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Mustangs' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Wahawks closed the lead with a 21-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo West squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

Fort Dodge's speedy start jolts Mason City

Fort Dodge scored early and often in a 42-21 win over Mason City during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 21-7 lead over Mason City.

The Dodgers' offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the RiverHawks at the intermission.

Fort Dodge and Mason City each scored in the third quarter.

The Dodgers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Gilbertville Don Bosco overwhelms Central Elkader

Gilbertville Don Bosco rolled past Central Elkader for a comfortable 70-6 victory in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Greene North Butler records thin win against Calmar South Winn

Greene North Butler finally found a way to top Calmar South Winn 22-14 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Grundy Center darts by Aplington-Parkersburg

Grundy Center earned a convincing 31-7 win over Aplington-Parkersburg in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 3-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Spartans opened an enormous 31-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL overpowers Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in thorough fashion

Hampton-Dumont-CAL scored early and often to roll over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34-7 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Hudson earns narrow win over Cascade

Hudson finally found a way to top Cascade 21-12 for an Iowa high school football victory at Cascade High.

Independence defeats Cresco Crestwood

Independence rolled past Cresco Crestwood for a comfortable 39-13 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a meager 19-13 gap over the Cadets at the intermission.

Independence breathed fire to a 32-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Iowa City Regina dominates Wellman Mid-Prairie in convincing showing

Iowa City Regina dismissed Wellman Mid-Prairie by a 51-19 count in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School.

Oelwein comes up short in matchup with Jesup

Jesup pushed past Oelwein for a 20-6 win for an Iowa high school football victory at Jesup High.

Last season, Oelwein and Jesup faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oelwein High School.

The Harris-Lake Park defense stifles Rockford

Harris-Lake Park's defense throttled Rockford, resulting in a 67-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Lisbon shuts out Letts Louisa-Muscatine

Defense dominated as Lisbon pitched a 55-0 shutout of Letts Louisa-Muscatine on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

Marion Linn-Mar overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Washington

Marion Linn-Mar controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-7 win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa high school football victory at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

Monticello allows no points against Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Defense dominated as Monticello pitched a 49-0 shutout of Dyersville Beckman Catholic in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-0 lead over Dyersville Beckman Catholic.

The Panthers' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Trailblazers at halftime.

Monticello stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Monticello squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School.

Mt. Vernon shuts out La Porte City Union

Mt. Vernon's defense throttled La Porte City Union, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Nashua-Plainfield survives for narrow win over Traer North Tama

Nashua-Plainfield finally found a way to top Traer North Tama 22-20 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

North Liberty Liberty tacks win on Iowa City

North Liberty dismissed Iowa City by a 41-14 count in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Osage allows no points against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Defense dominated as Osage pitched a 45-0 shutout of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Osage a 19-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Green Devils fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Osage jumped to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Solon earns stressful win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana

Solon finally found a way to top Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 7-3 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Solon a 7-0 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana.

The Clippers drew within 7-3 at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Resolve: Sumner-Fred comes from behind to topple West Union NFV

West Union NFV dented the scoreboard first, but Sumner-Fred responded to earn a 27-14 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Union NFV showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Sumner-Fred as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the TigerHawks' expense.

Sumner-Fred moved to a 19-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Last season, West Union NFV and Sumner-Fred squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

Troy Mills North Linn shuts out Postville

Defense dominated as Troy Mills North Linn pitched a 60-0 shutout of Postville in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Van Horne Benton dominates Marion

Van Horne Benton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-7 win over Marion on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The Bobcats opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Wolves at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Van Horne Benton and Marion were both scoreless.

The Bobcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

The last time Marion and Van Horne Benton played in a 38-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Waterloo East holds off Des Moines North

Waterloo East posted a narrow 28-20 win over Des Moines North at Waterloo East on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Des Moines North started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Waterloo East at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Waterloo East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-20 lead over Des Moines North.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Des Moines North and Waterloo East played in a 18-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Wayland WACO rides to cruise-control win over Marengo Iowa Valley

Wayland WACO controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-22 win against Marengo Iowa Valley in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Last season, Wayland WACO and Marengo Iowa Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Marengo Iowa Valley.

Recently on Aug. 18, Marengo Iowa Valley squared off with Brooklyn B-G-M in a football game.

Williamsburg pockets slim win over Cedar Rapids Xavier

Williamsburg topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-20 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.

The Wilton defense stifles West Liberty

A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle West Liberty 46-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Wilton roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Winthrop East Buchanan narrowly defeats Bellevue

Winthrop East Buchanan pushed past Bellevue for a 40-21 win on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Bellevue squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bellevue High School.

Wyoming Midland takes down Calamus-Wheatland

Wyoming Midland controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-26 win against Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against North English English Valleys.

