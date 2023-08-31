Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson allows no points against Marshalltown

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson handle Marshalltown 40-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson steamrolled in front of Marshalltown 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The J-Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Last season, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.

Clarksville crushes Dunkerton

Clarksville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dunkerton 44-22 on Aug. 31 in Iowa football action.

Maynard West Central slips past Waterloo Christian

Maynard West Central finally found a way to top Waterloo Christian 44-39 for an Iowa high school football victory at Maynard West Central High.

Muscatine survives for narrow win over Davenport Central

Muscatine topped Davenport Central 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Muscatine opened with a 14-7 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

Davenport Central tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-13 in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck allows no points against Tripoli

A suffocating defense helped Gladbrook-Reinbeck handle Tripoli 78-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Tripoli faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School.

