Britt West Hancock delivers statement win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55-6

Britt West Hancock dismissed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 55-6 count in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson carves slim margin over Muscatine 33-24

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson posted a narrow 33-24 win over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 6-0 in the last stanza.

Cedar Rapids Prairie breaks out early to defeat Cedar Falls 20-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 20-17 win against Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Cedar Rapids Prairie opened with a 13-2 advantage over Cedar Falls through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Cedar Falls rallied in the third quarter by making it 13-9.

The Tigers enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls played in a 24-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Cedar Rapids Xavier dominates Waverly-Sr 41-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Waverly-Sr on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids Xavier took an early lead by forging a 7-3 margin over Waverly-Sr after the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Go-Hawks.

Cedar Rapids Xavier charged to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Charles City overcomes Oelwein 26-14

Charles City pushed past Oelwein for a 26-14 win in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Comets chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 26-14 points differential.

Clarksville darts by Buffalo Center North Iowa 60-12

Clarksville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Buffalo Center North Iowa 60-12 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Clear Lake shuts out Forest City 34-0

Clear Lake's defense throttled Forest City, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Clear Lake took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Clear Lake stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Last season, Clear Lake and Forest City squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Forest City High School.

Davenport Assumption dominates Solon in convincing showing 34-7

Davenport Assumption earned a convincing 34-7 win over Solon on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 6-0 lead over Solon.

The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 13-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Knights cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Central squeezes past Clinton 21-13

Davenport Central topped Clinton 21-13 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Davenport Central and Clinton faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Clinton High School.

Davenport West earns stressful win over Davenport North 13-6

Davenport West topped Davenport North 13-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Davenport West opened with a 13-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Denver takes down New Hampton 42-14

Denver rolled past New Hampton for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense moved in front for a 20-7 lead over the Chickasaws at the intermission.

New Hampton clawed to within 20-14 through the third quarter.

The Cyclones chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-0 points differential.

Dubuque Hempstead triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-7

Dubuque Hempstead recorded a big victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Hempstead took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott tops Central DeWitt 34-7

Eldridge North Scott earned a convincing 34-7 win over Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Central DeWitt 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Lancers held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley allows no points against Jesup 12-0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley sent Jesup home scoreless in a 12-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Jesup were both scoreless.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Greene North Butler allows no points against Belmond-Klemme 51-0

Defense dominated as Greene North Butler pitched a 51-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Grinnell sprints past Center Point CPU 14-3

Grinnell collected a solid win over Center Point CPU in a 14-3 verdict during this Iowa football game.

Grinnell moved in front of Center Point CPU 14-3 to begin the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Grundy Center edges past Dike-New Hartford in tough test 7-6

Grundy Center finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolverines 7-6 in the last stanza.

The last time Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rides to cruise-control win over Iowa Falls-Alden 42-20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL recorded a big victory over Iowa Falls-Alden 42-20 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL opened with a 9-6 advantage over Iowa Falls-Alden through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden locked in an 18-18 stalemate.

The Bulldogs cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-2 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

Hudson crushes Traer North Tama 24-2

It was a tough night for Traer North Tama which was overmatched by Hudson in this 24-2 verdict.

Hudson opened with a 10-2 advantage over Traer North Tama through the first quarter.

Hudson breathed fire to a 24-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hudson and Traer North Tama squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Traer North Tama High School.

Independence overwhelms West Union NFV 50-22

Independence rolled past West Union NFV for a comfortable 50-22 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Independence darted in front of West Union NFV 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Independence and West Union NFV were engaged in a modest affair at 28-14 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 22-8 margin in the closing period.

Iowa City Regina scores early, pulls away from West Liberty 44-6

Iowa City Regina rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 44-6 win over West Liberty in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Iowa City Regina and West Liberty played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Iowa City West barely beats North Liberty Liberty 35-28

Iowa City West fought ahead of North Liberty 35-28 in a close game in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Lightning took a 21-14 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lightning 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Janesville outlasts Northwood-Kensett 42-28

Janesville collected a solid win over Northwood-Kensett in a 42-28 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Joliet Catholic routs Iowa City 48-13

Joliet Catholic handled Iowa City 48-13 in an impressive showing at Iowa City High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Joliet Catholic took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-13 at the intermission.

Joliet Catholic pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Lake Mills records thin win against Ackley AGWSR 14-7

Lake Mills fought ahead of Ackley AGWSR 14-7 in a close game in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Cougars took a 7-2 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs' defeat of the Cougars.

Lansing Kee High bests Tripoli 52-12

Lansing Kee High scored early and often to roll over Tripoli 52-12 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Le Grand East Marshall allows no points against Conrad BCLUW 7-0

Le Grand East Marshall sent Conrad BCLUW home scoreless in a 7-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Mustangs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Mustangs and the Comets were both scoreless.

Lisbon shuts out Durant 42-0

Lisbon's defense throttled Durant, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Maquoketa's convoy passes Anamosa 17-6

Maquoketa notched a win against Anamosa 17-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Cardinals fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the final quarter.

The Marion defense stifles Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 15-0

Marion sent Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana home scoreless in a 15-0 decision in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Marion opened with an 8-0 advantage over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Marion faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Marion High School.

Marion Linn-Mar scores early, pulls away from Dubuque Senior 64-7

Marion Linn-Mar broke to an early lead and topped Dubuque Senior 64-7 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Marion Linn-Mar stormed in front of Dubuque Senior 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' offense charged in front for a 43-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Mason City rides to cruise-control win over Marshalltown 32-3

Mason City dismissed Marshalltown by a 32-3 count at Mason City High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The RiverHawks registered a 11-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Mason City breathed fire to a 32-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Collins-Maxwell defeats Garwin GMG 60-28

Collins-Maxwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-28 win over Garwin GMG in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Garwin GMG and Collins-Maxwell squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Collins-Maxwell High School.

Mt. Vernon thumps Monticello outplays 35-6

Mt. Vernon rolled past Monticello for a comfortable 35-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Mt. Vernon pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 1-0 in the final quarter.

Aplington-Parkersburg narrowly defeats La Porte City Union 23-7

Aplington-Parkersburg grabbed a 23-7 victory at the expense of La Porte City Union on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union were both scoreless.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 13-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Aplington-Parkersburg jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time La Porte City Union and Aplington-Parkersburg played in a 28-21 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck denies Gilbertville Don Bosco's challenge 34-21

Gladbrook-Reinbeck grabbed a 34-21 victory at the expense of Gilbertville Don Bosco in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck took control in the third quarter with a 34-21 advantage over Gilbertville Don Bosco.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilbertville Don Bosco and Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School.

Riceville shuts out Rockford 46-0

A suffocating defense helped Riceville handle Rockford 46-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Riceville opened with a 16-0 advantage over Rockford through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Riceville pulled to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Riceville and Rockford squared off on Sept. 24, 2021 at Riceville High School.

Super start fuels Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's victory over Osage 25-24

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 25-24 victory over upstart Osage for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar a 12-0 lead over Osage.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Osage responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 19-16.

The Green Devils rallied in the final quarter, but the Saints skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School.

Sheffield West Fork slips past Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 14-12

Sheffield West Fork posted a narrow 14-12 win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Warhawks fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Eagles rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Warhawks prevailed.

Stanwood North Cedar blitzes Riverside Highland in dominating victory 38-6

Stanwood North Cedar's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Riverside Highland 38-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Riverside Highland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School.

Sumner-Fred delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Winthrop East Buchanan 18-12

Sumner-Fred topped Winthrop East Buchanan 18-12 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Buccaneers took a 12-6 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Buccaneers.

Tipton shuts out Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0

Tipton's defense throttled Letts Louisa-Muscatine, resulting in a 54-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.

The Tigers' offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tipton and Letts Louisa-Muscatine were both scoreless.

The Tigers shifted into victory gear via a 20-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Troy Mills North Linn posts win at Alburnett's expense 23-7

Troy Mills North Linn collected a solid win over Alburnett in a 23-7 verdict in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Alburnett faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Alburnett High School.

The Van Horne Benton defense stifles Vinton-Shellsburg 49-0

Defense dominated as Van Horne Benton pitched a 49-0 shutout of Vinton-Shellsburg on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Van Horne Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Waterloo Columbus shuts out Dyersville Beckman Catholic 37-0

Waterloo Columbus sent Dyersville Beckman Catholic home scoreless in a 37-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Sailors fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Trailblazers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Sailors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trailblazers 17-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Waterloo Columbus and Dyersville Beckman Catholic played in a 41-13 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Waterloo West controls the action and Waterloo East 56-12

Waterloo West left no doubt on Friday, controlling Waterloo East from start to finish for a 56-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg darts past West Branch with early burst 42-14

Williamsburg left no doubt in recording a 42-14 win over West Branch at Williamsburg High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Williamsburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Bears.

West Branch showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 42-7.

The Bears outpointed the Raiders 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The Wilton defense stifles Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0

Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 13-0 shutout of Wellman Mid-Prairie on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Wilton a 7-0 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie.

The Beavers' offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Golden Hawks at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Winfield-Mt. Union survives for narrow win over Central City 44-36

Winfield-Mt. Union eventually took victory away from Central City 44-36 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central City authored a promising start, taking a 16-14 advantage over Winfield-Mt. Union at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Winfield-Mt. Union broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Central City.

The Wolves held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Wyoming Midland triumphs over North English English Valleys 48-6

Wyoming Midland left no doubt on Friday, controlling North English Valleys from start to finish for a 48-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

