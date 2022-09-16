 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boxed in: New Hampton's defense bottles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's attack 35-0

New Hampton's defense kept Garner-Hayfield-Ventura under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 35-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

New Hampton darted in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chickasaws fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

New Hampton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, New Hampton and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on September 17, 2021 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 2, New Hampton faced off against Charles City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Humboldt on September 2 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap

