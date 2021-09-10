Boxed in: Mason City Newman Catholic's defense bottles Belmond-Klemme's attack 47-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mason City Newman Catholic on Friday as it blanked Belmond-Klemme 47-0 on September 10 in Iowa football.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Knights enjoyed a colossal margin over the Broncos with a 47-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mason City Newman Catholic opened with a 39-0 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.