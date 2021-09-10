 Skip to main content
Boxed in: Mason City Newman Catholic's defense bottles Belmond-Klemme's attack 47-0
Boxed in: Mason City Newman Catholic's defense bottles Belmond-Klemme's attack 47-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mason City Newman Catholic on Friday as it blanked Belmond-Klemme 47-0 on September 10 in Iowa football.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Knights enjoyed a colossal margin over the Broncos with a 47-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Mason City Newman Catholic opened with a 39-0 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 28, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Manly Central Springs on August 27 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

