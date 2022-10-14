Boxed in: Forest City's defense bottles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's attack 36-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Forest City bottled Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36-0 in Iowa high school football on October 14.
Last season, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City squared off with October 15, 2021 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Forest City faced off against Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Cresco Crestwood on September 30 at Cresco Crestwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
