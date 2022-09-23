Boxed in: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense bottles Dubuque Senior's attack 38-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Dubuque Senior 38-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Dubuque Senior 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

