Boxed in: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense bottles Dubuque Senior's attack 38-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Dubuque Senior 38-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Dubuque Senior 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior faced off on October 29, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on September 9 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap

