Boxed in: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense bottles Dubuque Senior's attack 38-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Dubuque Senior 38-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy darted in front of Dubuque Senior 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior faced off on October 29, 2021 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on September 9 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.