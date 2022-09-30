 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boxed in: Alburnett's defense bottles Stanwood North Cedar's attack 44-0

  • 0

Alburnett corralled Stanwood North Cedar's offense and never let go to fuel a 44-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Last season, Alburnett and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on October 1, 2021 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Alburnett faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Stanwood North Cedar took on Riverside Highland on September 16 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News