Bondurant-Farrar raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-7 win over Waverly-Sr on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Bondurant-Farrar squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier.

