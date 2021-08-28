Blowout: Waverly-Sr puts together statement win over Waukon 45-6

Waverly-Sr handled Waukon 45-6 in an impressive showing during this Iowa football game.

Waverly-Sr pulled ahead of Waukon 38-6 as the fourth quarter started.

The Go-Hawks kept a 28-6 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Waverly-Sr drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Waukon after the first quarter.

