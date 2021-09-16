Blowout: Solon puts together statement win over Davenport Assumption 38-10

Solon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Davenport Assumption during a 38-10 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

The Spartans moved in front of the Knights 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Solon's offense breathed fire to a 24-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Solon a 31-10 lead over Davenport Assumption.

