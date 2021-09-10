Blowout: Gilbertville Don Bosco puts together statement win over Collins-Maxwell 60-8

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Gilbertville Don Bosco turned out the lights on Collins-Maxwell 60-8 during this Iowa football game.
Gilbertville Don Bosco pulled ahead in front of Collins-Maxwell 52-8 going into the fourth quarter.
Gilbertville Don Bosco opened a gargantuan 38-8 gap over Collins-Maxwell at the intermission.
Gilbertville Don Bosco opened with a 22-8 advantage over Collins-Maxwell through the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Gilbertville Don Bosco squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
