Blowout: Gilbertville Don Bosco puts together statement win over Collins-Maxwell 60-8
Blowout: Gilbertville Don Bosco puts together statement win over Collins-Maxwell 60-8

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Gilbertville Don Bosco turned out the lights on Collins-Maxwell 60-8 during this Iowa football game.

Gilbertville Don Bosco pulled ahead in front of Collins-Maxwell 52-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Gilbertville Don Bosco opened a gargantuan 38-8 gap over Collins-Maxwell at the intermission.

Gilbertville Don Bosco opened with a 22-8 advantage over Collins-Maxwell through the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Gilbertville Don Bosco squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

