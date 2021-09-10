Blowout: Eldridge North Scott puts together statement win over Davenport Assumption 38-14

Eldridge North Scott's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Davenport Assumption during a 38-14 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10. .

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which was all Eldridge North Scott needed.

Eldridge North Scott's reign showed as it carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

Tough to find an edge early, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.