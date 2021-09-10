Blowout: Eldridge North Scott puts together statement win over Davenport Assumption 38-14

Eldridge North Scott's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Davenport Assumption during a 38-14 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10. .
In recent action on August 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Rock Island Alleman on August 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which was all Eldridge North Scott needed.
Eldridge North Scott's reign showed as it carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.
Tough to find an edge early, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
