Blowout: Dyersville Beckman puts together statement win over Monticello 48-21

Dyersville Beckman showered the scoreboard with points to drown Monticello 48-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
The Trailblazers jumped on top to a 41-13 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.
The Trailblazers registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Dyersville Beckman drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.