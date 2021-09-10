Blowout: Dyersville Beckman puts together statement win over Monticello 48-21

Dyersville Beckman showered the scoreboard with points to drown Monticello 48-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Trailblazers jumped on top to a 41-13 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.

The Trailblazers registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Dyersville Beckman drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

