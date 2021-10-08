Blank check: Lisbon writes off Riverside Highland 43-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Lisbon's 43-0 beating of Riverside Highland for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Lisbon faced off against Wapello and Riverside Highland took on Alburnett on September 24 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
