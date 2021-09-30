 Skip to main content
Blank check: Iowa City writes off Davenport North 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Iowa City stuffed Davenport North 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football on September 30.

Iowa City's offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over Davenport North at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Little Hawks a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

