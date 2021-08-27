Blank check: Gladbrook-Reinbeck writes off Buffalo Center North Iowa 36-0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck corralled Buffalo Center North Iowa's offense and never let go to fuel a 36-0 victory at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on August 27 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's reign showed as it carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels' offense pulled ahead to a 30-0 lead over the Bison at the intermission.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 16-0 advantage over Buffalo Center North Iowa through the first quarter.

