Blank check: Gladbrook-Reinbeck writes off Buffalo Center North Iowa 36-0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck corralled Buffalo Center North Iowa's offense and never let go to fuel a 36-0 victory at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on August 27 in Iowa football action.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's reign showed as it carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels' offense pulled ahead to a 30-0 lead over the Bison at the intermission.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck opened with a 16-0 advantage over Buffalo Center North Iowa through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.