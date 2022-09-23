Blank check: Fairbank Wapsie Valley writes off Hudson with nothing but zeroes 33-0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense kept Hudson under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 33-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley opened with a 13-0 advantage over Hudson through the first quarter.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley thundered to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

