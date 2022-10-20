Blank check: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy writes off Dubuque Hempstead with nothing but zeroes 41-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 41-0 verdict over Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school football on October 20.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 13-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.
The Cougars registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 33-25 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Davenport West and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Falls on October 7 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
