Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 41-0 verdict over Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school football on October 20.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 13-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The Cougars registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

