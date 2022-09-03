 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big start becomes big finish as Eldridge North Scott bowls over Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Eldridge North Scott, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott struck to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.

