Big start becomes big finish as Dubuque Senior bowls over Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-28 victory over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Rams' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Muskies at halftime.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Muscatine inched back to a 34-28 deficit.
There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Muscatine faced off on October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.
