Big start becomes big finish as Dubuque Senior bowls over Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-28 victory over Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 10-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Muskies at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Muscatine inched back to a 34-28 deficit.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

