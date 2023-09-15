Bettendorf finally found a way to top Marion Linn-Mar 21-14 for an Iowa high school football victory at Marion Linn-Mar High on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

