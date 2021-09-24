Bettendorf rolls like thunder over Davenport Central 45-7

Bettendorf's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Davenport Central during a 45-7 blowout at Davenport Central High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .
In recent action on September 9, Davenport Central faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on September 10 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.
Bettendorf's offense roared to a 17-0 lead over Davenport Central at halftime.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead to a 31-0 bulge over the Blue Devils as the fourth quarter began.
