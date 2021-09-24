Bettendorf rolls like thunder over Davenport Central 45-7

Bettendorf's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Davenport Central during a 45-7 blowout at Davenport Central High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .

The Bulldogs opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense roared to a 17-0 lead over Davenport Central at halftime.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead to a 31-0 bulge over the Blue Devils as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.