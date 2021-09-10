Bettendorf pours it on Muscatine 27-6

Bettendorf didn't tinker around with Muscatine. A 27-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
The Bulldogs' rule showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bettendorf's offense took charge to a 20-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Muscatine squared up on Marion Linn-Mar in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.