Bettendorf Pleasant Valley works extra shift to take care of Marion Linn-Mar in OT classic 14-7

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley required extra time, but it got the job done against Marion Linn-Mar in a 14-7 affair on September 9 in Iowa football action.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

