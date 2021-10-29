 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turns out the lights on Cedar Falls 42-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolled past Cedar Falls for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 29.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled ahead in front of Cedar Falls 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The Spartans' reign showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Cedar Falls squared up on Bettendorf in a football game . For more, click here.

