Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turns out the lights on Cedar Falls 42-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolled past Cedar Falls for a comfortable 42-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 29.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled ahead in front of Cedar Falls 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The Spartans' reign showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

